PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday blamed that the federal cabinet is involved in creating financial instability in the province by withholding the budgeted share to pave way for Governor’s Rule. “A democratically elected government was toppled under the regime change conspiracy and internationally recognised thieves and corrupt politicians were placed into power,” he claimed. Addressing a public gathering in Upper Dir, the Chief Minister made it clear that the incumbent “imported” cabinet is not representative of Pakistanis and has been placed in power to serve alien interests. He clarified that the time for the “Do more” narrative has come to an end and Pakistani citizens now demand relations with the international community on equality basis. Mahmood Khan clarified that Imran Khan is working to achieve true independence in the country and for that purpose he even faced an assassination attempt. He alleged that “corrupt” political rulers want to remove Imran from the political landscape, by any means possible, to pave the way for serving alien interests and continuing their corrupt practices. During his day-long visit to district Upper Dir, the Chief Minister also inaugurated various development projects and also held the groundbreaking of various others. According to details, the Chief Minister inaugurated Rescue 1122 building in Ankar which was completed at an estimated cost of Rs53.56 million. Similarly, he held groundbreaking for the Cadet College which will be established over an area of 514 kanals of land and will house 600 students. The project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs3.6 billion. Groundbreaking for 44km Patrak to Thal Kumrat Road was also held in addition to construction, rehabilitation and widening of over 30km of link roads at various spots in district Upper Dir. The Chief Minister reiterated that despite various attempts by the federal cabinet to halt the development activities in KP, the provincial government will continue its development agenda and will utilise every political, constitutional and legal mean to get the due share of the province. He clarified that PTI chairman Imran Khan is fighting for the future of the country and the people of Pakistan support him in his struggle. He said that people from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would participate with full strength and zeal in the true independence march to root out “corrupt” politicians from the political landscape of Pakistan. while addressing the public gathering at district Upper Dir Chowk, Mahmood Khan made it clear that development policies and reforms of the provincial government, during last four years, have started yielding positive results and the province has been set on track for development. He criticised the past governments of other political parties for not having spent public money on the welfare of the people and instead filled their coffers. Referring to the groundbreaking of two female degree colleges during his visit, Mahmood Khan said that provision of equal educational opportunities for the female segment is priority of PTI-led provincial government. Similarly, codal formalities for the construction of Dir Motorway have also been completed and the groundbreaking of the project will be held soon. Mahmood Khan made it clear that the incumbent provincial government believes in uniform development of the province, including merged tribal districts, as it is the only way to ensure sustainable development.