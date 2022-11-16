Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Tuesday di­rected to make the South Pun­jab Secretar­iat fully func­tional after it was found that the administrative set up in the southern region has been plagued by legal hitches and shortage of staff.

The chief minister chaired a meeting at his office and re­viewed proposals to improve affairs of the South Punjab Secretariat.

The meeting decided to constitute a committee un­der Provincial Minister Raja Basharat to remove all the hurdles to make it operational at the earliest.

Provincial Ministers, Raja Basharat, Mohsin Leghari, Akhtar Malik, Shahabud­din, former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, ACS Capt (r) Asadullah Khan, sec­retary finance, secretary reg­ulations and others attended the meeting. ACS (South Pun­jab) gave a briefing to the par­ticipants.

Also, the CM directed to ensure the utilization of 35 per cent development funds allocated to South Punjab and made it clear that the in­cumbent government would achieve South Punjab-related targets while ensuring that these funds are not spent anywhere else. “The PML-N always cheated the masses on the issue of south Punjab”; the chief minister regretted and pointed out that there had been exemplary development in the south Punjab region in his previous tenure.

The CM also announced a phased-wise construction and restoration of the Multan-Vehari Road besides the con­struction of a state-of-the-art circuit house and gymkhana club in Multan.

SOLID STEPS TAKEN FOR WELFARE OF THE LEGAL FRATERNITY:PARVEZ

A delegation led by Su­preme Court Bar Association President Abid Zuberi met with Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at his office on Tuesday. Former LHCBA president Jahangir Jhoja, for­mer president Lahore Bar Arshad Jehangir Jhoja, former SCBA secretary Muhammad Asif Cheema, Mian Muham­mad Munir Advocate and Mian Asad Munir were in­cluded in the delegation.

Provincial Advisor Aamir Saeed Raan and former prin­cipal secretary GM Sikandar were also present.

The chief minister con­gratulated Abid Zuberi on his success in the Supreme Court Bar Association’s election and expressed best wishes to him.

“Solid steps were taken for the welfare of the legal fra­ternity in my previous tenure and the same would be done now”; he assured and pledged that free treatment facilities would be provided to lawyers and their families at par with gazetted officers.

He said the government had always prioritized the welfare of the lawyers and their prob­lems would be solved on a priority basis. “My doors are always open for you. The law­yers’ community has played a leading role in democracy and the supremacy of the consti­tution”, he remarked.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that lawyers’ role is key to ensur­ing the implementation of law and justice while socio-economic equality was also important for composite soci­etal development. “If Pakistan is to be taken forward, the en­forcement of law and justice must be ensured