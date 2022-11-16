Share:

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday witnessed various stalls at IDEAS-2022 at Karachi Expo Centre.

He also interacted with a cross-section of visitors and delegates and held separate meetings with various visiting delegates, including Bahrain, Italy, Sri Lanka, Libya, Zimbabwe, and the UAE.

Later, General Bajwa visited Malir garrison where he laid a floral wreath at Martyr’s Monument.

During his farewell address to officers and troops, the army chief lauded their professionalism and devotion to duty. He also praised the troops for their untiring rescue and relief efforts to assist the people during recent heavy floods.

Earlier on arrival, the Army Chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.