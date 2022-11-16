Share:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, fog is likely to develop over a few places in plain areas of Punjab during early morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad eleven degree centigrade, Murree five, Lahore fifteen, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar ten, Quetta six, Gilgit four and Muzaffarabad seven degree centigrade. According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramula, Jammu, Leh, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag two degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus seven, Shopian three and Baramula one degree centigrade.