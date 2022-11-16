Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rawalpindi has arrested the facilitator of the suicide attack on Punjab’s former interior minister Shujah Khanzada from Kallar Syedan, informed sources on Tuesday. The arrest came during an intelligence-based operation carried out by the CTD with the coordination of the personnel of other intelligence agencies, they said. The detained suspected terrorist has been identified as Abdullah Khan, hailing from Mirpur, Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK). CTD also seized heavy quantity of explosives from the possession of the suspected terrorist. The suspect was moved to an unknown location by the CTD for further investigation. According to sources, Abdullah Khan, who is said to be linked with banned outfits, was plotting to carry the explosive to Rawalpindi and Islamabad for a terrorist activity. A case has been registered against the accused by the CTD while further investigation was underway, sources said. On 16 August 2015, Punjab Home Minister Shujah Khanzada was assassinated in a suicide attack at his political office in Shadikhan, Attock.