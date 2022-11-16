Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Czechoslovakia Embassy in Pakistan has remembered Fatima Jinnah for faithfully lending support to her brother, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as the Embassy did draw a parallel between Pakistan’s Fatima Jinnah and Alice Masarykova of Czechoslovakia; a sister and a daughter to the two founding fathers respectively. An exhibition and book launch to introduce 50+50 CZ+PK women who shaped history, society, politics, culture and sports was held at NCA Islamabad Camp office NCA Zero Point Islamabad in collaboration between Czech Embassy and National College of Arts. The advertised book launch and exhibition of posters depicted 50+50 CZ & PK women. The organisers introduced some of them; starting with the youngest and fastest, born 1987 and 1988, respectively. The youngest and the fastest include Martina Sablikova (1987) and Naseem Hameed (1988). “The Czech and Pakistani Heroines” include Fatima Jinnah, Fahmida Riaz, Asma Jahangir, Samina Baig and others from Pakistan. While Alice Masarykova, Bozena Laglerova, Sona Cervena, and others made it to the book from the Czechoslovakian nation. These women earned fame and standing not only in their times and their countries but also remained a source of inspiration for the generations to come. The arts project introduced 50 women from each nation. Recognising the role of two most famous women from the two nations, the embassy took to twitter to say: “A daughter and a sister to two founding fathers: first President of Czechoslovakia T.G. Masaryk and Quaid-e-Azam of Pakistan. Faithfully supporting the national leaders was only part of their remarkable activities. Czech & Pakistani Heroines.” The tweet is a tribute to the two women; Alice Masarykova (1879- 1966) and Fatima Jinnah (1893- 1967) for faithfully supporting the national leaders. Next comes Bozena Laglerova (1886-1941) from Czechoslovakia and Marium Mukhtiar (1992- 2015) from Pakistan. “Two women who reached the skies, a century apart. First Czech woman aviator and a Pakistani fighter pilot. Both honoured as Czech/Pakistani heroines in a collection of portraits by arts students of Sutnarka,” said another tweet. The embassy relied on a series of tweets to pay tributes to the heroines. It also did draw similarities between Sona Cervena (1925) from Czechoslovakia and Noor Jehan (1926-2000) from Pakistan. It said: “Duo of singers who probably never met during their amazingly long parallel performing careers in opera and film. Now both highlighted by art schools Sutnarka in the project of Czech/ Pakistani Heroines.” Similarly, Milada Horakova (1901-1950) and Asma Jahangir (1952-2018) were remembered as two exceptional women. “Two exceptional women of the same profession, living 50 years apart, promoting the same values. Czech and Pakistani Heroines indeed,” read yet another tweet. “Visual artists, contemporaries, a Pakistani and a Czech. Both among our 50+50 heroines,” said the embassy as it recognised the services of Zubaida Agha (1922-1997) from Pakistan and Adriena Simotova (1926-2014) from Czechoslovakia.