HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon paid a sudden visit of Nawabshah Municipal Committee and other localities of the city and inspected the sanitation situation. The DC checked the attendance of sanitary and other staff. He suspended Sanitary Inspector Patras of Union Council-8 on the charges of negligence and ordered suspension of salary while Sanitary Inspector John of UC-3 was issued show-cause notice. During visit the DC met with citizens and enquired about their problems and issues regarding civic matters, adding he assured that all possible measures would be adopted to resolve their issue. The DC said provision of facilities to citizens was his priority and negligent staff in this regard would face action and he strictly directed municipal staff for immediate improvement in sanitation situation of city while attendance of sanitary and other staff shall be ensured. He warned that absent staff would face strict action and their salaries would be suspended.