LAHORE - CTO Lahore Dr Assad Malhi inaugurated digi­tal challan system instead of manual challan on Mall Road, yesterday. On this occasion, SP Traffic Asif Siddique, SP City Shahzad Khan, DSP Ashfaq Ahmed and DSP Farrukh Raees along with Punjab Information Technology officials were present.

While talking to media representatives, Dr Assad Malhi said that initially the digital challan is being started from Mall 1, Mall 2 and Mall 3.

Further he added that digital challan will elimi­nate complaints of fake and bogus challans, trans­parency and real-time information will be made possible. The app will be downloaded in mobile phones of Traffic Wardens. CTO Lahore further said that In case challan, the citizen will immedi­ately receive a challan message to 8070.

By entering the vehicle number or ID card num­ber in the app, all the information will be auto-filled. Wardens Digital Mobile App is linked with Excise, CRO, AVLS, Route Permit and the fitness certificate database management, he added, Assad said that In the future access to the criminal record of the driver and the vehicle will also be ensured.