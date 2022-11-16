Share:

HYDERABAD - The police, during a crackdown against drug dealers, arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession, informed a spokesman on Tuesday. On the directives of SSP Amjad Sheikh, the spokesman added, police had expedited action against drug peddlers in the limit of Phulleli Police Station and arrested drug dealer Ayaz alias Cotton Shah and recovered one kilo and 460 grams of hashish from his possession. As per the police records, the accused Ayaz Shah was wanted by the police in five different cases of drug dealing. Phulleli police have registered another case against the accused and started an investigation against him, the spokesman said.