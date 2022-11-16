Share:

LONDON - An expensive Graff wristwatch worth about Rs2 billion, gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to former prime minister Imran Khan, was allegedly sold by Farah Khan Gogi and Shahzad Akbar to Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor, a local TV channel reported yesterday. According to the channel, Zahoor, the Norwegian-Pakistani millionaire, has evidence to prove he bought the rare watch along with three other Toshakhana gifts from Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi (the close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi) for 7.5 million Dirhams in cash. In an interview to the channel, Zahoor showed evidence of the purchase as well as all the Toshakhana gifts he owns now. The businessman alleged that later on he was blackmailed and fake cases of money laundering were registered against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at the behest of Shahzad Akbar, the then prime minister Imran Khan’s advisor on interior and accountability affairs, after he (Zahoor) refused to entertain his demands made by his former wife Sophia Mirza. In an affidavit, Zahoor says: “I Umar Farooq, S/O late Zahoor Ahmed resident of R/o (Address as Per Cnic) House No D-102/1, Block-4, Clifton Karachi, currently Residing at Muhammad Bin Rashid City, District One, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) do hereby solemnly affirm and declare on oath that I was introduced to Ms Farhat Shahzadi by Mr Shehzad Akbar and bought the following ornaments, jewellery SET 2 by Graff from Ms Farhat Shahzadi having CNIC No 35201-2625741- 8 and passport No. BP5147413 for AED Seven Million and Five Hundred Thousand Dirhams (AED 7,500,000) paid as cash”. Zahoor’s affidavit lists the four gifts he purchased from Farah Gogi, which were given to former PM Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. The gifts mentioned include Diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon Minute Repeater with Makkah Map Dial GM2751, Diamond Cufflinks with 2.12ct H IF and 2.11ct I IF Round Diamonds GR46899, Diamond Gent’s Ring 7.20cts, VVSl Rose Gold Pen Set with Pave Diamonds and Enamel Mecca Map. Zahoor, who is an ambassador at large for the Republic of Liberia, says that it was in March 2019 when former accountability minister Shahzad Akbar introduced him to Farah Khan Gogi and told him he should meet her during a Dubai visit and look at the rare gifts she wanted to sell. He says when he met Farah Khan and saw the gifts, he was instantly interested because these items were rare and priceless. “After verifying the authenticity of the items, I didn’t negotiate the price and I paid her the price in cash,” he said. Zahoor says things remained quiet until Akbar got in touch with him again and spoke on behalf of Sophia Mirza, Zahoor’s former wife, asking him to return their two daughters to Pakistan. Zahoor and Sophia have been involved in court battles over the custody of their twin daughters for the last 14 years or so. According to Zahoor, Akbar threatened him to send his daughters to Pakistan and settle the dispute with Sophia on her terms or face consequences. Zahoor said: “I refused to be blackmailed and a campaign of terror was started against me by Akbar. He used the FIA to register fake cases of international financial crimes,” he said. However, the husband of Farah Khan Gogi, Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, rejected the report saying his wife has never met Umar Farooq Zahoor.