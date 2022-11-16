Share:

LAHORE - The e-pay Punjab under the finance department is being linked to the federal government’s instant payments system Raast to easily transfer provin­cial collections to State Bank.

“In the near future, payments through Visa, MasterCard and UnionPay International will also be possible on e-Pay Punjab and more accounts would also be added to it”, Finance Minister Sar­dar Mohsin Khan Leghari said on Tuesday during a briefing on e-Pay Punjab in the regular review meeting at the finance department.

The meeting was told that revenue transfer through Raast would play an important role in the promotion of the digital economy with transpar­ency in the collection system.

The minister said that e-Pay Punjab was a revo­lutionary initiative of the provincial government to eliminate corruption in the tax system. “Elimi­nation of malpractices in the tax system will en­sure an increase in the resources of the province. If people’s trust in government institutions is re­stored, tax collections will also increase”, he noted.

He said that institutions should also ensure the delivery of services to improve collections. Finance Secretary Wasif Khurshid, Special Secretary Fi­nance, Additional Secretary, and officials from the finance department and PITB were also present.