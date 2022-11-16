Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved continuation of Prime Minister’s Relief Package (PMRP) and Sasta Atta initiatives for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and release of funds for SSGC for gas supply to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM). Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the ECC. Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary on continuation of Prime Minister’s Relief Package (PMRP) and Sasta Atta initiatives for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beyond 31st August, 2022. After deliberation, the ECC approved (i) continuation of PM’s Relief Package (PMRP) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sasta Atta initiatives from 1st September till 15th Novemebr, 2022 on the existing model of untargeted subsidy at the prevailing rates and allocation of additional funds amounting to Rs4,908 million over and above the regular budgetary allocation through supplementary/technical supplementary grant to recoup the amount already spent by USC. (ii) The ECC also allowed continuation of PMRP on hybrid model for a period 16th November to 30th June, 2023 (Excluding Ramazan) and allocation of funds to the tune of Rs10,755 million through supplementary/technical supplementary grant and ( iii ) continuation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sasta Atta initiatives and provision of subsidised atta from 16th November 2022 to 30th June 2023, after rationalising number of stores, with allocation of funds of Rs1,560.68 million through supplementary/technical supplementary grant. Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary for release of funds for SSGC for gas supply to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM). It was shared that production of PSM has been at a halt since 2015 and low flame gas of 2 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) is being supplied to PSM primarily to preserve the Coke Oven Batteries and refractory kilns. The ECC after deliberation approved Rs1,258.248 million for sixteen month gas bills from the already approved budgetary allocation of Rs10 billion to PSM for FY 2022-23 and releasing of an amount Rs298.248 million for the period from March to June 2022. The ECC also considered a summary of Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division on continuation of subsidised RLNG supply to Fatimafert and Agritech Ltd and allowed operations of the plants on subsidised RLNG from October 2022 to December 2022. The ECC also approved following technical supplementary grants: (i) Rs100 million in favour of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for creation of Film and Drama Finance Fund for promotion and support of film industry in Pakistan. (ii) Rs9,767 million including FEC $12.667 million for Ministry of Defence against various approved projects during CFY 2022-23. (iii) Rs60.606 million to the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR). The ECC deferred the summary presented by Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division on deregulation of superior kerosene oil/light diesel oil and E-10. Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, federal secretaries, Chairman FBR and other senior officers attended the meeting.