ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday ordered the concerned authorities to complete the arrangements for holding local government elections in Punjab. During a meeting held in Islamabad with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the Chair, the ECP directed that Minister Local Government Punjab, Chief Secretary Punjab and Secretary Local Government should be called for a meeting soon to facilitate the holding of local government elections. The Election Commission was informed that the draft rules had been received by the Punjab provincial government, while other documents including data and maps have not been provided to the Commission. The Election Commission took strict notice of this and expressed displeasure that the Election Commission had already completed the process of constituting constituencies twice. It said the expenses incurred on making constituencies proved to be a burden on the national treasury. The Provincial Election Commissioner was ordered to immediately provide the case for the appointment of Constituency Committees and Constituency Authorities to the Election Commission so that the necessary notification is issued.