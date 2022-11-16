Share:

FAISALABAD - City Tandlianwala police have registered a case against five policemen in­cluding station house of­ficer on the murder charge and started investigation after arresting the SHO.

A police spokesman on Tuesday said that City Tandlianwala police had ar­rested an accused M Irfan of Mohallah Shams Pura in a narcotics case and alleg­edly tortured him to death. Later, the police threw his body near Tayyaba Town to hide their crime, and asked a man to call Rescue 15 and inform it about the presence of a body. The rescue police shifted the body to mortu­ary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlian­wala for postmortem.

On receiving information about the incident, acting City Police Officer (CPO) Abdullah Ahmad directed the SP Sadar division to probe the matter and sub­mit a report at the earliest.

During initial investiga­tion, SHO Mazharul Haq, head constable Nasir, con­stables Shahid, Naveed Af­zal and Walayat were found guilty of custodial death. The City Tandlianwala police registered a case against the accused under sections 302, 342 and 201 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 155-C of Police Order 2022.

Police also arrested SHO Inspector Mazharul Haq while further investigation was under progress, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Burewala police on Tuesday arrested an imposter who intro­duced himself as Member National Assembly (MNA) and tried to influence a case here on Tuesday. Ac­cording to police sources, an alleged outlaw namely Shaukat Baloch, resident of 231/EB Burewala, tele­phoned SHO Gaggu Mandi Riaz Sial and introduced himself as MNA Mansab Dogar. The alleged outlaw ordered the SHO to release an alleged outlaw. After suspicion, the SHO verified the number. The number was registered with the name of Shaukat Baloch. Police arrested him and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur district police have arrested six anti-social elements and recovered 335 litres of li­quor from their possession during raids conducted in different localities of the dis­trict. A spokesman for Baha­walpur police said that act­ing on a tip-off, police teams conducted raids at dens and nabbed six suspects. Police also recovered 335 litres of liquor from their possession. The suspects were identified as Zeeshan, Malik Juma, Sal­eem, Ghulam Hussain, Iqbal and Rizwan. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

MAN KILLED

A man was killed in fir­ing by unknown persons near Chungi No 8, Multan on Tuesday. According to Res­cue 1122, a citizen namely Mulazim Hussain was head­ing to his home after attend­ing a court proceeding when he was attacked and got se­riously injured by the firing of unknown suspects