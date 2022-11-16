Share:

ISLAMABAD - The two-member team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) probing the “mysterious” murder of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif has summoned two prominent politicians belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for questioning. The committee has summoned former federal minister for communications Murad Saeed and former federal minister for water resources Faisal Vawda to appear before it for November 21 (Monday) at the FIA headquarters, official sources said yesterday. In the last week of October, the federal government had constituted the team including FIA Director Athar Waheed, and IB Deputy Director General Omar Shahid Hamid to probe the killing of Sharif under mysterious circumstances by the police in Kenya. The Kenyan police called the incident a case of “mistaken identity”. After the killing of anchorperson, Vawda had made some controversial claims about the incident, which were contrary to the narrative of his party – PTI. Subsequently, the party revoked his basic membership after he was issued a show cause notice. Saeed had been claiming in the past that Sharif was facing life threats and it is being believed that he helped the journalist to flee the country. Earlier this week, the inquiry team had flown to Dubai followed by its visit to Kenya to get evidence of the incident. The slain journalist had stayed in Dubai for a few week before leaving for Kenya. Director General FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt in a recent interview to foreign media has said that Kenyan police did not cooperate with the Pakistani investigators as the former did not produce one of the key shooters involved in the firing incident before the team. He also called the incident a well-organized planned murder.