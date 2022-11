Share:

The first snowfall of the season in Swat has attracted large crowds of tourists from Peshawar, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other cities.

The hot spots for the tourists to enjoy snowfall included Malam Jabba, Gabin Jabba and Kalam valleys.

Meanwhile, the district administration has managed all the necessary arrangements including availability of heavy machinery to keep the roads clean and accessible for tourists.