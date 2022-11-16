Share:

MULTAN - Food authority foiled an attempt of embezzling government’s subsidised flour after raid at godown situated at Bun Bosan area. According to official spokesman, two accused identified as M Iftikhar and Ashraf were found shifting flour available at subsi­dised rates by stuffing into private bags to supply in local markets. According to Deputy Director Food Asif Raza, the accused were booked with respective police station before tak­ing further action against them. He said official quo­ta of National Flour Mills which found involved into the illegal practice, was cancelled.