The Nimaz-e-Janaza of six police personnel, who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack, was offered at Police Office Lakki Marwat on Wednesday evening.

Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Moazam Jah Ansari, other high-ranking civil and military officers and a large number of general public attended the Nimaz-e-Janaza.

Speaking on the occasion, Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police said such coward attacks on police force cannot deter the resolve of the police force to root out terrorism once and for all.