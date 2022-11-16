Share:

In a joint declaration, G-20 member states on Wednesday called for Russia's "complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine."

The declaration, adopted at G-20 Bali Summit in Indonesia, said that "most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine," and the war is "causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy - constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks."

"It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability," G-20 members said.

"The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war," it added.

The group also welcomed the agreements signed in Istanbul that were brokered by Türkiye and the UN, "to ease tension and prevent global food insecurity and hunger in developing countries."

"We emphasize the importance of their full, timely and continued implementation by all relevant stakeholders," it added.

The 17th G-20 Leaders' summit was held on Nov. 15-16 under the team of Recover Together – Recover Stronger in Indonesia's Bali.