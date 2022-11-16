Share:

It appears that some promising developments came out of the 27th Conference of Parties (COP 27), held this year in Egypt. One of the major achievements is that of the development of the Global Shield Fund, which aims to align behind vulnerable coun­tries’ “strategies for closing protection gaps using a broad range of appropriate instruments”. Pakistan is one of the seven countries—called the “pathfinder countries”, which are the recipients of this funding. Other recipients are Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Fiji, Ghana, the Philippines and Senegal.

This funding has been distributed mostly due to our efforts at ar­guing how the high rates of emissions by countries in the North are partly responsible for the disasters faced by the Global South, such as the devastating floods in Pakistan. It is almost unanimous­ly agreed by all scholars, scientists and leaders that climate change played a huge part in increasing the frequency and strength of floods. As many as 33 million people in Pakistan nation have been affected in some way by the monsoon floods that swept away hous­es, roads, railways and bridges and submerged around 4 million acres of farmland. This funding can go a long way in mitigating some of the enormous damage caused by floods.

Pakistan contributes minimally to global GHG emissions—our 2020 emissions of carbon dioxide accounted for less than 0.7 per­cent of global emissions. This is a fact that we shed light on at COP27 as well. Disaster funding will not erase the fact that Pakistan has one of the lowest emissions yet is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, nor will this funding automatically mitigate the impact of climate change on Pakistan, which appears to get worse each year. However, what we can do is use such inno­vative financing instruments and apply those relevant to the local context so that disasters do not cause lasting damage. Moreover, the government must also look into developing long-term projects and policies, by improving the structural issues which haunt our energy, infrastructure and water industries.