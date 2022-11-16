Share:

ISLAMABAD - The tourism sector has become a major economic driver in many countries, delivering considerable socioeconomic benefits. However, this potential remains underutilised in Pakistan. Unfortunately, a few tourist malpractices are damaging the ecology and scenic views. The greatest victim of tourism in mountain areas are the conifers, which are cut down for food preparation or heating purpose. Such irresponsible practices of visitors damage the tourism industry. Forest conservation is necessary for a sustainable livelihood and environmental protection. Tourism, especially in the Northern Areas and historically valuable vicinities, is a way of learning through recreation and a mode of sustainable living for local people. They don’t have any other way of livelihood except to work as tourist guides or to provide residence or other related facilities to tourists. Destruction of flora and fauna and littering at high altitudes will damage the whole scenery and related sustainability. Green trekking can help ensure the future of tourism in the country for a sustainable livelihood for people living there. The Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP) has launched a campaign with the theme of “Green Trekking”. It will help conserve the greens and ecosystem and make Pakistan an attractive tourist place. Talking to WealthPK about the conservation of tourist spots, Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and volunteer patron-in-chief of STFP Aftab ur Rahman said, “The alarming decrease rate of tree cover in Pakistan started in 1990 when infrastructure construction started to reach the remote areas. Unfortunately, no proper replantation strategy was framed. Pakistan lost about 840,000 hectares of forest between 1990 and 2010. Globally, the standard ratio of green cover in a country is 33%. Unfortunately, according to a World Bank report in 2012, the forest-to-land ratio in Pakistan in 2010 was 2.19%. In 2021, the lost area of tree cover exceeded 63.2ha.’’ Tourism is bringing huge profits to Pakistan and promoting its peaceful image worldwide. There is a need to launch a government level awareness campaign to conserve the tourist spots, which will not only help promote the conservation agenda, but also increase people’s awareness of the importance of such places as a source of a sustainable livelihood.