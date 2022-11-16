Share:

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is the international champion­ship of T20 organised by cricket’s governing body, the internation­al cricket council (ICC), the tour­nament consists of 16 teams, com­prising the top ten teams from the rankings at the given deadline and six other teams chosen through the T20 World Cup Qualifier.

The event has generally been held every two years. In May 2016, the ICC put forward the idea of having a tournament in 2018 with South Africa being the possi­ble host, but the ICC later dropped the idea of the 2018 edition at the conclusion of the 2017 ICC Cham­pions Trophy.

The 2020 edition of the tourna­ment was scheduled to take place in 2020 in Australia but due to the CO­VID-19 pandemic, the tournament was postponed until 2021, with the intended host changed to India.

Finally, the tournament will be played in 2022 in Australia. Today is the final match Pakistan vs Eng­land and the Pakistani batsmen have not played very well but the bowling attack is so brilliant. So the match result is that England won the T20 Cup in 2022.

Jos Butler walks over to join his teammates, a silly grin plastered all over his face and lifts the World T20 Trophy to the heavens!

