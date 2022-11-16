Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday accepted Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) application to submit additional documents in its petition seeking direction for issuance of NOC for holding Jalsa / sit-in at a designated place. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition filed by the PTI against government’s delay in issuance of a no objection certificate (NOC). During the hearing, Babar Awan Advocate appeared before the court representing PTI while Additional Attorney General Barrister Munawar Iqbal Duggal represented the government. The petitioner’s counsel requested the court to grant some time for submission of additional documents and the IHC bench accepted the plea while the petitioner’s lawyer also pleaded for hearing of the case on Friday. The bench granted time and deferred the hearing of the case till November 18 for further proceedings. Earlier, the Islamabad administration submitted its response to the high court through the Islamabad advocate-general, in which it has opposed allowing PTI to hold a rally on the Srinagar Highway. It added that the PTI cannot be allowed to hold a rally at a place of its choice in favour of common interest. Instead, the government has offered PTI to hold rally at an alternative spot - TChowk. The administration further stated that thousands of commuters use Srinagar Highway and allowing a rally there will cut the link to Azad Kashmir and eastern areas of the country. It informed the court that PTI has not responded on when they will end the sit-in. Moreover, it stated that the PTI clearly wants to disturb the movement of citizens.