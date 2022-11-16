Share:

Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan wants the issue of his corruption exposed in Tosha Khana to be swept under the carpet amid political uproar.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that the former PM levelled allegations of external conspiracy and now backtracked from his accusation.

The minister said that the country’s economic condition is not good and such statements also affect external circumstances, adding that this man [Imran Khan] tried his best to bankrupt Pakistan.

Asif went on to say that the PTI chairman sold watch in Dubai and his corruption and irregularities are not new, adding that record corruption was done during Imran Khan s reign.

“Imran Khan changed Toshakhana laws for his own benefit,” he added.