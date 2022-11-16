Share:

The four-day 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS-2022 continues on the second consecutive day today at EXPO center in Karachi.

Our Karachi correspondent Altaf Pirzado reports that more than 500 exhibitors including three hundred exhibitors from sixty-four countries of the world are participating in the exhibitions by displaying their latest and innovative products.

Exhibitors and trade delegates from Turkey, China, North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Far East are participating in the exhibition.

Australia, Romania and Hungary are participating for the first time.