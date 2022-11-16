Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Islamabad Police have launched a crackdown against unregistered vehicles in the federal capital, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that the Islamabad police issued tickets to 17,666 unregistered vehicles and motorcycles during the ongoing year. Special enforcement squads have been constituted at different checkpoints of the city for checking the unregistered vehicles. Chief Traffic Officer is leading the campaign initiated on the directions of Inspector General of Police islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. Citizens are also requested to get their vehicles registered at the earliest and affix only the Excise and Taxation department issued number plates on their vehicles. Islamabad police would show no leniency in this regard. Special enforcement squads have been erected at different points of the city, in order to monitor the movement of the unregistered vehicles. All zonal DSP’s have been given special directions to ensure the implementation of law. Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 395 absconders involved in heinous crime during the last four months, he said. He said Inspector General of Police Islamabad has assigned the task to all police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders. He also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to launch a massive crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders. In compliance with these directions, DIG (Operations) Islamabad directed all heads of police stations of Islamabad police to start their renewed efforts to arrest those outlaws. He said that no one is above the law and arrests those involved in heinous crimes. Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad police. The IGP Islamabad vowed to continue efforts for effective policing and make the police department service-oriented in a real manner