Share:

SWABI - Addressing the party leaders and workers at the district headquarters of Karnal Sher Khan Chowk, Pervez Khattak, the Provincial President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), said that Imran Khan, the leader of their party, would be re-elected as prime minister of the nation as their party has become stronger in comparison to all other parties. He claimed that the PTI’s popularity reached a peak as a result of the imported government’s flawed policies and that the public is very well aware of what these leaders’ true goals are and where their fugitive Khattak claims Imran to be re-elected as PM in next elections leader is. He claimed that this meant that the federal government’s strategy failed. Pervez Khattak, who served as defence minister under the PTI government in the centre, claimed that the imported government devised numerous conspiracies, all of which not only failed but also backfired because the people were aware of the strategies used by the ruling elite to amass the wealth of the people and transfer it abroad. He said that for 70 years, the country was ruled by thieves and at present, there is chaos across Pakistan. “we plunged into the field to save the country from thieves,” he said, adding that these people used to say that they will make the country right, but they destroyed the country. In the imported government, electricity became expensive, petrol became expensive and inflation became unbearable. “The federal government tried to trap Imran Khan in the court, but when nothing happened, he was attacked,” he said. Imran Khan declared from the hospital bed that he was not afraid of anyone and will stand up for the country’s freedom. Provincial Minister Shahram Tarakai said that the people have rejected the imported government and the thumping victory of Imran Khan in the recent by-elections was an eye-opener for the leaders of PTI’s rival political parties. “The anti-PTI parties would see another humiliating defeat in the next general elections. They are afraid of elections and that was the reason they adopted delaying tactics,” he said. Given the legitimacy of that leader, Atif Khan said that Fazl-ur-Rehman, the head of the JUI-F, claimed that the price increase of petroleum posed a threat to Islam, but that when his son was appointed minister, everything was OK. Only one leader, who is a genuine beam of hope for the entire country, is on the other side from the thieves of 13 parties, he claimed. According to them, a police surprise raid on the residences of two uncles of Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai on Tuesday was a “cowardly act” in which Pervez Khattak, a former defence minister, Asad Qaiser, and Shahram were all allegedly complicit. Usman Tarakai, a former MNA and another uncle of Shahram, as well as Biland Iqbal, claimed in a video that their homes were invaded. The entire action was aimed at preventing them and their followers from participating with black flags in the PTI protest rally at Karnal Sher Khan Chowk in the district administrative headquarters.