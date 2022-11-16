Share:

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has inaugurated eighteen development projects worth billions of rupees in Bajaur district to facilitate local population.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that steps were being taken on emergency basis to provide quality educational opportunities in merged districts.

During his visit, he laid the foundation stone of construction of 52.5 kms of link roads at six different places.

Mahmood Khan also inaugurated twelve primary schools in Bajaur district, besides up-gradation of six primary schools, 17 middle schools and 17 high schools.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed hockey turf, football ground and hostel at Sports Complex Khar.