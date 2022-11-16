Share:

I have lost my DHA valley Plot No/ Sector 07/ Oleander, Street No: Road 1, Size: 8 Marla ‘s original allotment letter. Finder May contact SyedaMunazza Fatima 0309- 5111755. <court notice In the Court of Honorable Muhammad Zeeshan Civil Judge Attock Subject: Qazi Badar Manzoor etc Vs Qazi Asim Saeed etc Suit For Declaration, In the subject case to inform the following through normal means is difficult:- Qazi Aqil Saeed s/o Qazi Muhammad Elahi r/o Gondal Tehsil and District Attock. He is being informed through this publication to appear before this court on 17/11/2022 at 0900 am, failing which ex parte decision will be taken. Stamp of the Court