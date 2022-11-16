Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan women cricket team all-rounder Aliya Riaz and top order batter Sidra Ameen called on Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Chand Perveen, Irfan ullah Khan and others were also present. Tariq Qureshi and women team members discussed promotion of cricket and upcoming launching of Sports Board Punjab’s (SBP) cricket academy on November 18 during their meeting. The DG appreciated the performances of Aliya Riaz and Sidra Ameen for their performances against touring Ireland women cricket team during the ongoing cricket series. Aliya and Sidra lauded the endeavours of DG SBP for the growth of sports culture in Punjab.