PESHAWAR - Biland Iqbal Tarakai, the uncle of KP Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai, has claimed that his nephew and Asad Qaisar, former National Assembly speaker, had ordered a police raid on his home to arrest him. Talking to the media, he threatened to take legal action against Shahram Tarakai and Asad Qaisar unless the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police took notice of the occurrence. He claimed that when the police attempted to arrest him during a raid on his hujra, his supporters held them off. According to Biland Tarakai, the police beat up his followers and tore off his clothes. “we intended to conduct a nonviolent march. Some people, though, were scared of it and tried to stop us from enjoying our fundamental freedom,” he continued. Differences have cropped up in the family of PTI Minister Shahram Tarakai as he and his uncle recently quarrelled over the inauguration of a scheme in their native Swabi district, where the supporters of both leaders intervened and prevented a clash.