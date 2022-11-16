Share:

Minister of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan Madat Guliyev called on Federal Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar in Karachi on Wednesday.

The minister welcomed the dignitary in IDEAS 2022 and said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy cordial and brotherly relations.

He said there are areas of joint venture to enhance mutual cooperation in defence production and emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two countries.

The Federal Minister also assured the visiting dignitary of Pakistan’s wholehearted support for the sovereignty and defence of Azerbaijan.