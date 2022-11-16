Share:

SUKKUR - The committee formed to enlist the types and number of weapons, equipment and technology required by the SindhPunjab police force to launch a ‘grand joint operation’ in the gang-infested riverine area of Kandhkot-Kashmore, Ghotki and Shikarpur districts has finalised its report and is likely to submit it to the Sindh IG. The committee – comprising Larkana DIG Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh (head), Hyderabad DIG Pir Mohammad Shah an SSP Amjad Ali Sheikh; Kashmore SSP Zubair Sheikh, AIG Logistic, DIG telecommunication and other senior police officials – was formed on a directive of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the wake of a fierce gun battle in the Raunti area of Ghotki district in which a DSP, two SHOs and two personnel were martyred by a huge gang of heavily armed outlaws on Nov 6. Several other policemen were wounded in the ensuing battle. It was stated that around 150 outlaws — members of different gangs of dacoits — had attacked a police camp set up in Raunti to check their movement and recover some hostages held by them. According to the police, the attackers had fired scores rockets and other modern heavy weapons in the battle. CM Shah and IG Ghulam Nabi Memon held several meetings on following days to discuss ways to restore government’s writ in the upper Sindh region and decided to equip the police with even better weaponry than possessed by the gangs, besides all necessary equipment, gadgets and technology to eliminate them and their hideouts in the riverine areas. It was also decided that the grand operation would be conducted jointly with the Punjab police since they had roots also in the neighbouring province. The police committee’s report has recommended provision of an adequate number of anti-aircraft guns, armoured personnel carriers and nightvision cameras, besides commandos, drones, certain heavy weapons and relevant technological equipment and gadgets. It was earlier reported that the police force to be drawn for the operation would be provided air cover by making helicopters available to it.