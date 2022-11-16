Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have prayed for health and early recovery of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who has been tested positive for coronavirus. They said that whole nation was praying for his health. They also expressed hope that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon get well and continue to steer the country on the path of development and prosperity. Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has hailed the decision and announcement in COP27 Summit in Egypt for including Pakistan in the list of nations ‘Path¬Finder Countries’ as Pakistan and other six countries will be the first recipients of ‘Global Shield Funding.’ He termed this a resounding success of parliamentary and foreign diplomacy of Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention that it was the National Assembly of Pakistan which first moved resolution for creation of Global Climate Fund at IPU General Assembly session held in Rwanda recently. This resolution was titled “Creating a Global Fund/ Financing Facility for Climate Vulnerable Countries to Address Loss and Damage Associated with Climate Change”. It is also mentioned that Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf had also vehemently put forth the case of Pakistan while attending the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Canada in August 2022. Furthermore, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf remained at forefront to sensitise the Parliaments of Asia Pacific regarding devastation on the occasion of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar for the Asia Pacific Region Parliaments on Sustainable Development Goals held successfully in National Assembly of Pakistan. The Speaker also applauded the efforts of parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani participating in 27th session of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Egypt.