Share:

NATO ambassadors will meet Wednesday to discuss Russian missiles landing in alliance member Poland’s territory.

The urgent meeting, which will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO headquarters in Brussels, will discuss the "tragic incident" in which two Poles were killed, according to a statement by the alliance.

The suspected missile attack occurred in eastern Poland's village of Przewodow, located a few kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said early Wednesday that the missiles were Russian made.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a demand to provide a detailed immediate explanation.

The explosion occurred 500-600 meters from a primary school. The area near the explosion site is closed.