Share:

ISLAMABAD - European Union (EU) and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) on Tuesday discussed skills and employment opportunities for prospective migrants. A European Union delegation led by Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Migration & Home Affairs, in that regard, met with Amir Ashraf Khawaja, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Sajid Baloch, Executive Director NAVTTC.