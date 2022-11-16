Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has announced on Tuesday that the prices of petroleum products would remain unchanged for the last fortnight of November (Nov 16-Nov 30). In his short address on national TV, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the government has decided to keep prices of petrol, high speed diesel (HSD), light diesel oil (LDO) and kerosene oil (SKO) unchanged for the next fortnightly of November starting from Today (Wednesday). The finance minister also announced that State Bank of Pakistan and National Bank of Pakistan have submitted applications in Supreme Court for the withdrawal of their appeals from the apex court against the Federal Shariat Court’s verdict on interest (Riba). It is worth mentioning here that State Bank of Pakistan and National Bank of Pakistan had approached the apex court against the Federal Shariat Court’s recent verdict on interest. After the announcement to keep the prices unchanged, the prices of petroleum products will maintain at the existing price level for the next 15 days. Currently petrol price is Rs224.80 per litre, high speed diesel (HSD) Rs 235.30 per litre, kerosene oil Rs191.83 per litre and LDO at Rs186.50 per litre. Earlier on October 15 and October 31, the government had also kept the prices of petroleum products unchanged.