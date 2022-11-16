Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chairman Public Accounts Committee Noor Alam Khan has summoned Chairman National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday to brief about the progress made upon inquiries referred to them. A meeting of the PAC was held at the Parliament House under the chair of Noor Alam Khan to discuss the audit objections of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource. At the start of the committee proceedings, the Chairman PAC directed its staff to call the Chairman NAB in the next meeting to know about the progress made on the inquiries referred to the anti-corruption watchdog during the present tenure of the PAC. Meanwhile, he also expressed displeasure over the poor state of renovation work carried out in the assembly building and directed the Federal Investigation Agency to conduct a proper inquiry into this contract as well. The matter got attention of the chairman when the Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiquar Haider tried to open his mic but remained unsuccessful despite repeated attempts. On the other side, the committee also expressed displeasure over Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis for not completing their housing society in Zone V of Islamabad. It was informed by an officer that the land for said housing scheme was acquired in 1993 and a development contract was awarded to the Frontier Works Organisation in 2008. He informed further that out of total 4500 kanal land acquired for the scheme, only 450 kanal are in the litigation. He informed the committee that the issues of electricity have been resolved while a demand notice of Rs.180 million had been issued by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited as well. However, the committee members expressed their displeasure over the delay of years in completion of said project and directed to provide all basic facilities at earliest.