LAHORE - Pakistan and Bangladesh U19 sides will compete in a two-match T20 series, starting today (Wednesday) at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Both sides before the T20 series have featured in solitary four-day match and three-match One-Day series. The second T20 match will be played on November 18. Both the matches will start at 09:30, while the toss will take place at 09:00. Earlier, the four-day match was played out a drawn, while 45-overs three-match series was won by the visitors 2-1. The hosts will be looking to bounce back and win the T20 series, while Ahrar Ameen-led Bangladesh will aim to take another white-ball trophy home. Saad Baig-led Pakistan U19 will be banking on Muhammad Tayyab Arif to continue to shine with the bat in the shortest format. The right-handed remained Pakistan’s top run getter in the one-day series. The 16- year old scored 181 from three outings at an average of 60.33. The lefthanded Arafat Minhas was also amongst runs, scoring 171 from three matches at the strike rate of 123.02. In the bowling unit, the home side will have the services of right-arm fast bowlers Muhammad Zeeshan and Ali Raza. Both have bagged six and four wickets, respectively in the one-day series.