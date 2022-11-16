Share:

Basant was a spring time kite flying event that was held annually in Punjab. It was usually held on the fifth day of the lunar month of Magha which marked the start of spring. Histor­ically, Maharaja Ranjit Singh held the Basant fair and introduced the festival as a regular feature of the fairs held during the 19 Century. Other festivals were held at Sufi shrines at the same time. Mahara­ja Ranjit Singh and his queen would usually dress in yellow and fly kites to celebrate. This became a tradition that was celebrated every single year for ten days usually, until it was cut down short to one day a year. This was until the festival was banned entirely because of the accidental deaths that were caused because of the kite flying activities