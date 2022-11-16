Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Prime Minister, in response to complaints received against Urdu feature film “Joyland,” constituted an eight-member committee under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. The Committee was directed to consider the complaints against the said film being contrary to social norms. The Committee met in Islamabad on Tuesday; and after thorough deliberations, it concluded that Central Board of Film Censors should conduct a full board review immediately to take final decision of its suitability for screening.