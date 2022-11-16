Share:

KHYBER - The prize distribution ceremony of the Sports Gala 2022 of state-run schools, subdivision Landi Kotal was held here on Tuesday. In this regard, a vibrant event was held in the jirga hall, which was also attended by City Mayor Shah Khalid, Assistant Sub-Divisional Education Officer (A-EDO) Inayatullah, a large number of headmasters, teachers, counsellors, parents, and students. Commandant 107 wing Lieutenant Colonel Hasan Shabeer was the program’s chief guest. Speaking at the occasion, Col. Hasan Shabeer praised the students’ talent and asserted that students in government schools in Khyber were not far behind those in other areas. General Secretary of the Sports Gala Bahadar Khan Shinwari thoroughly highlighted the aims and purpose of the extracurricular activities’ competitions among the state-run schools. Sharing details Deputy General Secretary of the gala Haq Mali Khan said that 13 higher secondary government schools participated in major games including Cricket, Football Volleyball Kabadi Badminton, Tug-of-war and Athletics competitions besides combating in debates activities like Hamd, Naat, Recitation of the Holy Quran, National Anthem, National songs, Poster making, English, Urdu speeches and Essay writing. As per the information, Government High School Zentara won the overall trophy and Government High School Ghafoor Khan Kalley remained runner-up while Government High School Khar Ghaley secured the third position. In the end, the guests awarded trophies and cash prizes to the winning teams and shining players.