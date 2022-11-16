Share:

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab has summoned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and his wife in a bribe case.

The Anti-corruption headquarters team summoned Rana Sanaullah and his wife to record their statements, as he is accused of taking two farmhouses – in a private housing society in Kalar Kahar – as a bribe at a much lower price than the fixed rate The owner Akhlaq Ahmed is alleged to have given the plot to Rana Sanaullah to register his illegal society.

The notice has been issued to Rana Sanaullah and his wife to appear before the ACE on November 22 (Tuesday) at 11:00 am.