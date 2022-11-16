Share:

LAHORE - Punjab governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Tuesday urged the political parties to sign charter of economy to ensure continuity of economic policies.

“The country needs economic sta­bility for which political parties should develop a consensus on charter of economy. We must put aside personal interests for the stability of the econ­omy”, he stressed while talking to a delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Small Traders on Tuesday.

President Mian Zafar Iqbal led the delegation. Senior Vice Presi­dent Faisalabad Chamber of Small Traders Hamid Ali, Vice President Muhammad Sarfraz, Vice President Shahida Munir, President Rawalpin­di Chamber of Small Industries Tariq Mehmood Jadoon and others were part of the delegation.

The governor told the delegation the top priority of the government had been to bring economic stability in the country and to put the country on the road to progress once again. He said the federal government had decided to launch a socio-economic road map- Pakistan Outlook 2035.

The governor said that small trad­ers and small industries played an important role in the country’s economy. “The business community is not only playing an important role in the country’s economy but is also a source of employment to millions of families”, he added.

President of Faisalabad Chamber of Traders Mian Zafar Iqbal said that Faisalabad cottage industry will develop by getting space for small industrial estate within FIED­MC. President Rawalpindi Chamber Tariq Mehmood Jadoon urged the need to create an industrial zone along the Rawalpindi Ring Road. The delegation informed the gov­ernor about the problems faced by small industries. The governor as­sured the members of the delega­tion to convey their problems to the concerned departments