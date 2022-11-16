Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Provincial Revenue Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said that au­dit of all private housing colo­nies would be conducted and strict legal action would be taken over refusal.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that notices would be is­sued soon to the owners of all private housing colonies for co­operation in conducting audit otherwise the housing colonies would be sealed.

He said that the step was be­ing taken by keeping in view the issues faced by the people after they were deprived of their sav­ings by the land mafia. He said that the complete record of all sales and purchase of the hous­ing societies must be updated in the record office.

The provincial minister also ordered a crackdown against the people involved in selling fake stamp papers. He direct­ed inspectors to ensure daily base checking of the record of stamp paper vendors and also for strict monitoring of stamp papers issued through the mobile applications. He said that pictures of the residen­tial and commercial buildings would also be made part of the office record after trans­fer of ownership in order to prevent any fraud.

Nawabzada also instructed officers concerned to conduct an audit of the office of reg­istrar office and registry Mu­harrar. He said that offices for the stamp inspectors would be established at all districts and divisions of the province.

Meanwhile, the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has started land-use survey on Tuesday to ensure protection to agriculture areas. FDA Director General Dr Zahid Ikram consti­tuted various teams and direct­ed them to complete the survey on top priority basis. He said that Punjab government had prohibited the use of agricul­ture land for other purpose. In this connection, a comprehen­sive survey was commenced after which strict action would be taken against the violators.