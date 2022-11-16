Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General (DG) has issued posting and transfer orders of four officers of different directorates. Four officers of BPS-19 have been transferred through subject office orders, informed RDA spokesman on Tuesday. Transferred officers have been directed to submit their charge assumption/ relinquishment report to Admin Directorate accordingly. Admin Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority has issued subject orders after approval from the Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa. Among BPS-19 transferred officers are Asif Mahmood Janjua working as Director Admin & Finance has been transferred and posted as Director Estate Management. Ghazanfar Ali working as Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) has been transferred and posted as Director Admin & Finance. Jamshaid Aftab working as Director Estate Management has been transferred and posted as Director Land Use and Estate Management (LU&BC) and Muhammad Tahir Meo working as Director LU&BC has been transferred and posted as Dir MP&TE.