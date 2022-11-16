Restructuring of meat is a processing technology which allows the better utilization of low-value meat cuts by enhancing the quality and value of beef products. In the restructuring process, the meat structure is partially or entirely disassembled and then transformed into a different form, i.e., restructured steaks. The development of restructuring technology started in the 1960s. Afterwards, the restructured meat technology developed rapidly in many developed countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States.
Recently, these restructured steaks have become popular because they not only look like a whole muscle product and show consistent texture, tenderness, flavour, and appearance. These restructured steaks from the cheaper forequarter muscles showed similar or even better sensory characteristics than whole-muscle sirloin steaks. The meat cuts could be restructured using hot and cold set binders such as salt and transglutaminase. However, transglutaminase is commonly used as a cold set binder for making restructured meat products. Transglutaminase is a trans-binding enzyme derived from microbial cells, catalysis the cross-linkages of proteins by transferring the acyl group to the α-carboxyl amide cluster of a peptide-bound residue and a primary amine, lysine, or glutamine.
Adding long-chain n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (n-3-LC-PUFA) to the restructured steaks can eliminate the disadvantages related to saturated fatty acids and further enhance the marketable value of restructured meat products. It has been well established that n-3LC-PUFA consumption has a role in brain and vision development, and protects from cancer and cardiovascular disorders. The main aim of adding n-3-LC-PUFA to the restructured steaks is to enhance the polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) ratio by more than 0.45. Furthermore, human nutritionists have recommended enhancing the PUFA content so that the Omega-6: Omega-3 ratio should remain below the level of 4. Marine fish and algae are good sources of n-3LC-PUFA, having higher levels of Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). This n-3LC-PUFA could be added to restructured beef steaks that will enhance the amount of beneficial fatty acids. Moreover, these n-3LC-PUFA-added restructured steaks are not only beneficial for human health but are also economical substitutes for already established sirloin steaks.
MUHAMMAD KASHIF YAR AND MUHAMMAD HAYAT JASPAL,
Lahore