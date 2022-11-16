Share:

Restructuring of meat is a pro­cessing technology which al­lows the better utilization of low-value meat cuts by enhancing the quality and value of beef products. In the restructuring process, the meat structure is partially or en­tirely disassembled and then trans­formed into a different form, i.e., restructured steaks. The develop­ment of restructuring technology started in the 1960s. Afterwards, the restructured meat technology developed rapidly in many devel­oped countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States.

Recently, these restructured steaks have become popular be­cause they not only look like a whole muscle product and show consistent texture, tenderness, fla­vour, and appearance. These re­structured steaks from the cheaper forequarter muscles showed simi­lar or even better sensory charac­teristics than whole-muscle sirloin steaks. The meat cuts could be re­structured using hot and cold set binders such as salt and transglu­taminase. However, transglutamin­ase is commonly used as a cold set binder for making restructured meat products. Transglutamin­ase is a trans-binding enzyme de­rived from microbial cells, catalysis the cross-linkages of proteins by transferring the acyl group to the α-carboxyl amide cluster of a pep­tide-bound residue and a primary amine, lysine, or glutamine.

Adding long-chain n-3 polyun­saturated fatty acids (n-3-LC-PU­FA) to the restructured steaks can eliminate the disadvantages relat­ed to saturated fatty acids and fur­ther enhance the marketable val­ue of restructured meat products. It has been well established that n-3LC-PUFA consumption has a role in brain and vision development, and protects from cancer and car­diovascular disorders. The main aim of adding n-3-LC-PUFA to the restructured steaks is to enhance the polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) ratio by more than 0.45. Furthermore, human nutrition­ists have recommended enhanc­ing the PUFA content so that the Omega-6: Omega-3 ratio should remain below the level of 4. Ma­rine fish and algae are good sourc­es of n-3LC-PUFA, having high­er levels of Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). This n-3LC-PUFA could be added to restructured beef steaks that will enhance the amount of beneficial fatty acids. Moreover, these n-3LC-PUFA-added restruc­tured steaks are not only benefi­cial for human health but are also economical substitutes for already established sirloin steaks.

MUHAMMAD KASHIF YAR AND MUHAMMAD HAYAT JASPAL,

Lahore