LAKKI MARWAT - A young man was killed while his brother was injured when their rivals opened fire on them in Lakki Marwat district, police and rescue sources on Tuesday said. According to police, Baz Muhammad (22) and his brother Abdul Hameed residents of Kotka Zareef Baistkhel were going to village on motorcycles when their rivals including Shahabuddin and Riaz attacked them with assault rifles. As c a result Baz Muhammad died on the spot. The attackers managed to escape. Complainant Abdul Hameed told Ghaznikhel police in his preliminary report that a team of Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital. The body was handed over to relatives after fulfilling medico legal formalities at the hospital. Police registered a case against killers under section 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of Pakistan Penal Code and began investigation. Meanwhile, two persons were injured when a dumper truck capsised on Indus Highway near Tajazai in the limits of Ghaznikhel Police Station.