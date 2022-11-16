Share:

MARDAN - While addressing a meeting held to review the law-and-order situation here on Tuesday, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan range, Mohammad Ali Khan directed the police officers to improve their performance and ensure a peaceful environment for the people. District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Haroon Rasheed, DPO Swabi Najam Al Hussain, DPO Nowshera Mohammad Umar, DPO Charsada Sohail Khalid, DPO Mohmand Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed, SPs Investigation and all circle SDPOs participated in the meeting. In the meeting, apart from a detailed discussion regarding law and order, and overall security, the latest situations and events were also discussed. Effective action and instructions were issued. Regarding crimes, the Regional Police Officer was told during the briefing that 68 incidents of murder took place during the last month in which 82 accused were arrested. Thus, 81 incidents of murder attempts took place in which 116 accused were arrested. Thus, in various operations, 19 stolen motorcycles, one motor car, one Chung Chi and more than 40 lakh rupees in cash were recovered while 689 alleged criminals were arrested. By carrying out operations against minor narcotics, the district police of the region arrested 877 people involved in drug trafficking in October, from whose possession more than eight tons of hashish, more than 22 kg of heroin, more than 86 kg of ice and 92 litres of alcohol were recovered. During the meeting, all the police officers were instructed that given the current situation in the country, security should be tightened at all the police stations, checkpoints and offices, and private and public institutions. Offices and the subordinate staff were instructed to tighten the security measures. During the meeting, the performance of all circle DSPs was carefully reviewed, Regional Police Officer Mardan Region directed all the police officers to maintain peace and protect the lives and property of people and prevent crime in their respective areas. Perform your official duties in a very efficient manner so that the atmosphere of peace in the area is maintained and public trust in the police is maintained. RPO Mardan emphasized ensuring their safety according to the current situation.