Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 23 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 221.91 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 221.68. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 225.5 and Rs 227.75 respectively. The price of the Euro against the rupee increased by Rs 1.54 to close at Rs 230.85 against the previous close of Rs 229.31. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.59, whereas an increase of Re 0.62 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 262.43 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 261.81. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 06 paisas to close at Rs 60.41 and Rs 59.03 respectively.